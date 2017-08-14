Colfax school lockdown lifted; status of wanted suspect unknown

Placer County Sheriff's Office is looking for wanted suspect Brian Harris. (Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE: The school lockdown has been lifted, according to Placer County Sheriff's Office; however the status on the search for the wanted man is unknown.

Two Placer County schools are on lockdown as sheriff’s deputies search for a man wanted with warrants, according to authorities.

Colfax High and Elementary schools were placed on a temporary lockdown as deputies searched for the suspect identified as Brian Harris, according to Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff’s deputies report Harris was last seen with shoulder-length blonde hair, wearing a camo jacket.

No other details are available at this time.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

© 2017 KXTV-TV