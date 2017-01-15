Contractors State-License Board gives tips on flood repairs

After the continuous storms throughout Northern California, this weekend has been mostly clear weather and property owners are looking to make flood repairs, but be aware of the contracting laws.

It's against California law to contract for home improvements or construction jobs valued at $500 or more in combined labor and material costs without a state-issued contractor license, according to a press release by the Contractors State License Board (CSLB).

The first time you attempt an unlicensed contractor the penalties could include up to six months in jail and/or fines up to $5,000.

"Although it’s understandable that consumers want to make flood repairs quickly, it’s important not to rush the process and hire the first person who comes along," said CSLB Registrar Cindi Christenson through the press release. "Take your time and protect yourself against con artists who will take your money and run—or unskilled contractors who will perform shoddy work. Do your research and know your rights before you sign a contract."

The board also states that flood victims should be aware of the construction laws in place so they don't succumb to flooding a second time. They are offering this advice so people are not taken advantage of by unlicensed or unscrupulous contractors.

The two contracts that people should be aware of when dealing with contractors are the Service and Repair contract and the Standard Home Improvement contact

The Service and Repair Contract includes rules like for a specific repair on short notice the consumer must be the one who contacts the contractor to request the work, the price coupled with the labor and materials must be $750 or less.

Also there is no down payment or payments that are required until the work is finished, but they can charge one service fee, once a contract is signed there's is no three-day right to cancel and a few more.

For the Standard Home Improvement contract it includes rules like the total price for labor and materials is at $500 or more, it's not for urgent service and repair so the contractor or consumer can initiate a contract, the consumer also after signing a contract the consumer has until midnight of the third business day to cancel if they choose to. So depending on whichever is the least amount, the down payment can be 10 percent of the total contract price or $1,000.

