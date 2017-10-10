Cooking up a breakfast for the brave with Sacramento firefighters

As several wildfires rage across California, a new movie is coming to theaters giving audiences a look at the dangers firefighters face.

It’s called “Only the Brave,” and ABC10’s Mark S. Allen took a trip to Sacramento Fire Department Station 56 to chat with the crew there.

“Only the Brave” tells the story of brave fire crew who battled the Yarnell Hill Fire, a wildfire that burned through Yarnell, Arizona in June 2013.

The fire claimed the lives of 19 members of that team, and it tells the story through the eyes of one of the team’s sole survivors.

Wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions.

