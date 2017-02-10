KXTV
Could BART be a sanctuary transit agency for immigrants?

Anthony Cave, KXTV 6:01 PM. PST February 10, 2017

Hundreds of people who call Sacramento and San Joaquin counties home use Bay Area Rapid Transit  (BART) daily. 

BART director Lateefah Simon wants to make sure the trains keep running on time. 

Simon, along with fellow director Nick Josefowitz, floated the idea of a sanctuary in transit policy for BART at the agency's board meeting in Oakland on Thursday. Simon told the story of an immigrant, with a recently expired visa, who emailed her afraid to pay his ticket for fare evasion. 

According to Simon, the last thing needed is train stops to see if people are documented. 

"We’re introducing the conversation, what does that look like?" she said. 

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said checking to see if an immigrant is documented is not a focus of the department.

"We checked records since 2011, we have no record of any officers reporting anyone to immigration," Trost said. 

A first hearing on the sanctuary proposal, according to BART director Rebecca Saltzman, is scheduled this year on March 14.

