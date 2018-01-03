Could California restore net neutrality?

Photo by Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images (Photo: Michael Bocchieri, 2014 Getty Images)

New legislation might put the plug back in on net neutrality, at least in California.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced SB 822 Wednesday, which would restore net neutrality statewide.

This Obama-era regulation, which the Federal Communications Commission repealed last month, essentially prevented internet service providers from slowing down or speeding up certain websites.

"The biggest concern with the repeal of these rules in December is that the internet service providers will charge a lot more, particularly to access certain content on the internet," California Public Interest Research Group Executive Director Emily Rusch said. "We think that's bad for the exchange of ideas."

We reached out to a couple internet service providers.

AT&T spokesman Steven Maviglio told ABC10 that the company hasn't had a chance to thoroughly review the legislation, but noted past support for open internet rules.

