Could California see cage-free pigs, calves?

Scott Olson/Getty Images (Photo: Scott Olson, 2009 Getty Images)

Whether or not calves and pigs are cage-free could be in your hands.

California voters might decide if pigs, calves and egg-laying hens are cage-free by 2022. That's according to a proposed initiative filed Tuesday with the state Attorney General's Office by the Humane Society of the United States and various animal rights groups.

They'll need 365,880 signatures to get the initiative on the November 2018 ballot.

Currently, egg-laying hens are required to have 116 square inches of space. If voters approve this initiative, egg-laying hens would have 144 square inches of space in 2019, before being completely cage-free in 2022.

"Right now, these animals are among the most overcrowded," said Paul Shapiro, Vice President of Policy at the Humane Society. "Even modest space increases have a benefit for their welfare."

The initiative also requires that all veal sold in California come from calves that are not locked in veal crates by Dec. 31, 2019, and that all pork sold in California come from pigs that are not locked in gestation crates by Dec. 31, 2021.

