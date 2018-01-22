Could Californians see larger paychecks?

Businessperson handing someone a check. (Photo: Getty Images)

Your first paycheck in February might be larger than the last.

That's because employers have to update how much they withhold from your paychecks by Feb. 15, as a result of the recently passed GOP tax plan.

"We estimate that 90 percent of wage earners will experience an increase in their take home pay," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin in a prepared statement.

The updated withholding tables include an increase in the standard deduction and does away with personal exemptions.

However, the withholdings impact everyone differently. John Pandis of H&R Block tells ABC10 that while it may be good for some taxpayers to have a bigger paycheck, that could also mean a smaller refund.

The IRS will have a withholdings calculator posted online by the end of February.

