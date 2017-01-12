Couple married 72 years die a week apart

The high school sweethearts died just 8 days apart after 72 years of marriage. They had 12 children, 33 granchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was the cute girl at school. He was the new guy in town.

"[My dad] was asking 'Who is this Kathryn?'" laughed Betty May. "So he was gonna chicken out. So she called him first. And then she chickened out."

And that's how this love story between Richard "Dick" and Kathryn "Katie" McGinnis begins - in Monmouth, Illinois. Population: less than 10,000.

"They fell in love. They were high school sweethearts," May said.

Turns out, Katie and Dick's mothers had met each other and were trying to set them up at church. The two became inseparable. Even 8,000 miles couldn't tear them apart.

Shortly after graduating high school, Dick answered a calling.

"His call to service," May explained. "He believed everyone needed to contribute to society. In fact, he mailed the engagement ring to her. Imagine that!"

The two were married shortly before Dick was deployed as a WW2 pilot. When he came home for the first time, he already had an 18-month-old child waiting - the first of twelve.

"Your parents clearly never lost their...ummm," asked ABC10's Frances Wang.

"Passion for one another?" laughed May.

Dick and his family moved around the country for his architect job for the government. After retiring, they moved back to Northern California, where he once worked.

May described his parents as very forward-thinking, fighting for minorities' right to vote and even using solar-energy before it became mainstream. The two also spent a lot of their time volunteering for charities.

12 children, 33 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren later, at 93 and 94-years-old, their love never faded. It was a love that truly embodied the vow: "until death do us part."

Dick battled and defeated prostate and throat cancer, while Katie was battling colon cancer. But they didn't die from their cancer.

Katie was in hospice care during her final days. Dick kept trying to join.

"He said to the doctor 'Hey I'd like to join hospice. The doctor said 'No you're too healthy!'"

Eventually, after many attempts, doctors said yes.

The two both passed away peacefully in their sleep: Dick on December 26th, 2016. Katie on January 1st, 2017, just eight days later.

"When your spirits intertwined like that and the love is so great and even though you have differences, you just care so much for that person," said May. "[My mom's] heart was broken. And it was her time to go. And I think dad paved the way you know?"

May was with her mother in her final moments.

"She had forgotten that he'd pass and she said 'Oh well, why don't you ask your dad?'" said May, through tears. "I said 'Remember dad's gone and she said 'oh I forgot.' Part of you is gone at that point. And that spirit you know it whether you're healthy or your sick, you feel it. And I know that she felt that part of her spirit was gone."

May still gets emotional, remembering her last conversation with her mother.

"When she was awake, we talked about how much everybody loved her. And I told her what a good person she's been. She has nothing to worry about," said May. "Just before she died, she was sleeping. I whispered in her ear each of her kids' names and gave her a kiss for them, said they loved her. All 12 kids. Then I told her each of their spouses, and their kids. We'll be Ok. We'll be alright. You can do this .And then she passed."

As the family of nearly 100 people prepare to lay Dick and Katie to rest, they're mourning but finding solace knowing that all of them learned what it means to truly love another person.

"What made them stay together 72 years? Same value set. Same expectations for children. Same love for their country," said May. "All these things. Even though they're very distinctly different individuals, at their core, they were the same."

