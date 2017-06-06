Court to hear challenge to speed up California executions

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The California Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over whether to block a voter-approved measure to speed up executions.



The court is hearing a case Tuesday in Los Angeles brought by death penalty foes after voters approved Proposition 66 in November.



Capital punishment opponents say the so-called reforms would disrupt courts, cost more money and undermine appeals.



Supporters of the measure have called the case a frivolous stall tactic that would maintain a dysfunctional system that hasn't executed an inmate in more than a decade.



The ballot initiative would appoint more appellate lawyers, assign some cases to trial judges and set a five-year deadline to complete state appeals.



The ballot measure passed with 51 percent support. A competing measure to repeal capital punishment lost by a slightly wider margin.

