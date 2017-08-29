Deer found roaming Bay Bridge

Whither goest thou, deer, with your tiny antlers in the night? (Photo: Oakland - CHP)

Hey, we all get lost every once in a while, and if it hasn’t happened yet, it’s likely it will happen eventually. That’s just how it goes.

Take this deer, found strolling around the Bay Bridge Tuesday morning, for instance.

For all we know, he was exactly where he thought he was supposed to be. We’ll probably never know.

At any rate, Oakland California Highway Patrol found the wayward ungulate in a bit of an awkward moment, but the officer managed to snap a picture anyway, complete with the appropriate level of dad-joke humor.

This morning our officers stopped a doe for toll evasion, on the Bay Bridge. She said she usually pays it, but today she was a buck short. pic.twitter.com/KkkDJpn5Ck — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) August 29, 2017

