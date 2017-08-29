KXTV
Close

Deer found roaming Bay Bridge

Staff , KXTV 11:24 AM. PDT August 29, 2017

Hey, we all get lost every once in a while, and if it hasn’t happened yet, it’s likely it will happen eventually. That’s just how it goes.

Take this deer, found strolling around the Bay Bridge Tuesday morning, for instance.

For all we know, he was exactly where he thought he was supposed to be. We’ll probably never know.

At any rate, Oakland California Highway Patrol found the wayward ungulate in a bit of an awkward moment, but the officer managed to snap a picture anyway, complete with the appropriate level of dad-joke humor.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories