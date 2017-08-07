Deputy-involved shooting sparks investigation in Stanislaus County

A multi-agency investigation is underway after a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy-involved shooting left a man in the emergency room Sunday night. (Photo: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department)

A multi-agency investigation is underway after a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy-involved shooting left a man in the emergency room Sunday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m. deputies contacted two men in a car on Sonora Road near the 50s Roadhouse Diner in Knights Ferry, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department officials. It’s unclear, however, why deputies stopped the men.

The driver, a 35-year-old, was detained and seated in the back of the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy then attempted to contact the passenger, identified as a 28-year-old, at the suspect car.

A conversation ensued, and according to deputies, the man then fled running north along Sonora Road.

The deputy was able to catch up to the man and physical confrontation ensued, according to deputies. During the altercation, deputies said officer fired his department issued firearm. The man was struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby emergency room.

The deputy had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital and later released.

© 2017 KXTV-TV