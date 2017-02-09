Despite Oroville spillway erosion, crews increase water flow

(Photo Credit: California Department of Water Resources) (Photo: Kelly M. Grow, Public Domain)

The Department of Water Resources is increasing the amount of water flowing out the Lake Oroville Dam as crews continue work on a massive cavity in its spillway.

The overnight flow from the dam caused additional erosion of the lower spillway, however, and crews were forced to stop the flow for a few hours to allow engineers to evaluate the its integrity.

DWR reports there remains no imminent or expected threat to public safety or the integrity of Oroville Dam.

Overnight flows increased to 35,000 cubic feet per second from 20,000 cfs the previous day.

Crews do expect more erosion, but the releases will help operators absorb increased water levels as storms pummel Northern California on Thursday and Friday.

An emergency contingency spillway will continue to be used, crews said; however, it is the first time the spillway has been used in the dam’s 48-year history.

Crews believe the emergency spillway will help flows start gradually and reach a maximum level within the design capacity of downstream channels.

The reservoir, with maximum capacity of 3.5 million acre-feet, now holds approximately 3.22 million acre-feet and stands at an elevation of 880 feet, about 90 percent of its capacity.

