Despite rumors, evacuations below Lake Oroville remain in effect

More than 100,000 people were told to evacuate from areas near Lake Oroville Dam on Sunday and, according to Butte County’s sheriff, that will remain the case until further notice.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters there were no easy decisions to be made regarding the evacuation decision.

“I recognize and absolutely appreciate the frustration people who were evacuated must feel,” Honea said during a press conference. “It wasn’t a decision I made lightly.”

Rumors, Honea said, had indicated the evacuation notice might be lifted as early as 4:15 Monday afternoon. That is not the case, the sheriff emphasized.

“When it is safe, based upon evaluations from (the California Department of Water Resources) and state and federal partners, then we’ll be in a better potion to make the decision to lift that evacuation,” Honea said.

Honea noted the lake’s water levels had receded since the evacuation notice, but the objective would remain to lower the lake by at least 50 feet to prepare for future inflow.

