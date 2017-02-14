Disneyland parking structure fire damages 8 cars

No foul play is expected in a fire at a Disneyland parking garage, according to police (Feb. 13, 2017) (Photo: Anaheim Police Department)

Authorities say no foul play is suspected after eight cars burned in a fire in Disneyland's Mickey and Friends parking structure.

The Anaheim Police Department said four cars were destroyed and four more had major damage in the Monday blaze, and damages are estimated at $180,000.

I just came to disney for a fun time... and the parking structure catches on fire while I'm parking...😱 pic.twitter.com/3pPHLsYoJr — Tiffany Anne (@Tiffaannyyy) February 14, 2017

Seven Disney cast members were treated for smoke inhalation. But only one of them was taken to a hospital, and none were considered seriously injured.

The fire broke out about 5 p.m. in the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, which was evacuated and shut down for about two hours before weary families waiting outside to leave could return to their cars.

Copyright 2017 KXTV