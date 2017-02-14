KXTV
Disneyland parking structure fire damages 8 cars

Associated Press , KXTV 6:47 AM. PST February 14, 2017

Authorities say no foul play is suspected after eight cars burned in a fire in Disneyland's Mickey and Friends parking structure.

The Anaheim Police Department said four cars were destroyed and four more had major damage in the Monday blaze, and damages are estimated at $180,000.

Seven Disney cast members were treated for smoke inhalation. But only one of them was taken to a hospital, and none were considered seriously injured.

The fire broke out about 5 p.m. in the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, which was evacuated and shut down for about two hours before weary families waiting outside to leave could return to their cars.

