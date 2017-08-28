Dixon police search for carjacking suspect

Ellie “Junior” Barrientos, 35, allegedly used the weapon to steal a black 2002 Toyota Corolla, license plate 4VCX657, according to police. (Photo: Dixon Police Department)

Dixon police are looking for a man accused of a carjacking using a deadly weapon Saturday afternoon.

Ellie “Junior” Barrientos, 35, allegedly used the weapon to steal a black 2002 Toyota Corolla, license plate 4VCX657, according to police.

Ellie “Junior” Barrientos, 35, as he looks with hair. (Photo: Dixon Police Department)

The stolen car was apparently spray painted black over its original black paint, which has become oxidized, police said.

Barrientos is described having numerous tattoos, including several on his face.

