DMV catches 170 people fraudulently using disabled person parking placards

During 24 enforcement operations carried out in July, investigators with the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) caught 170 people "fraudulently using disabled person parking placards."

Across California, DMV officials have made an effort to crackdown on individuals who obtain these passes which prohibit parking spots for those who need it.

Aalong with the confiscation of the placards, the people who were issued misdemeanor citations must appear in court and face possible fines ranging from $250 to $1,000. They will also have this offense recorded on their driving record.

From April 1 to July 31, DMV investigators issued 917 citations during 73 enforcement operations throughout California.

