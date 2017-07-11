DMV to help Wall Fire victims

As Wall Fire evacuation orders are slowly lifted, some residents in Oroville realize they have no home to return to.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is offering limited services to those who have been affected by the Wall Fire burning in Butte County.

The services were issued by Gov. Jerry Brown. Fees and/or penalty waivers will be issued to the victims, allowing them to replace driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registration and title and disabled person parking placards at no cost.

Victims can also get substitute license places and stickers, vehicle disposal paperwork, driver record printout ands process any change of address.

The DMV assistance center is open at the Oroville Municipal Auditorium at 1200 Myers Street.

