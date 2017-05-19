Do car insurers in California discriminate against minorities?

(Photo: artisteer/Thinkstock)

Car insurance companies in California appear to be under a new microscope.

An April 5 story from investigative news outlet ProPublica found that people living in California zip codes with a mostly minority population pay more for car insurance than those who live in "whiter neighborhoods."

ProPublica reported Friday morning that the state's Department of Insurance is now looking into whether car insurance companies discriminate against drivers in minority neighborhoods.

"The department is conducting a review of the rate filings. Seven of the companies submitted filings to the department before ProPublica even ran their article. The eighth company has been directed to do the same," Insurance Department spokeswoman Allison Castro told ABC10 in a statement. "The department is conducting a thorough review to ensure rates are not unfairly discriminatory."

According to ProPublica, the Insurance Department plans to publicize the review's results.

