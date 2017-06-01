Dog chaining laws in California

Chain tie dog (Photo: eyefocusaz)

Nobody likes to see dogs chained up but are they banned in California?

Legislature in San Antonio, Texas, is considering a bill that would outright ban the use of chains altogether, according to KENS 5, our sister station in San Antonio.

The City of San Antonio could crack down on pet owners who choose to chain up their dogs. Under current law, anyone can chain their dog, but they have to follow certain guidelines.

With this happening in Texas, we took a look into if this is going on in California.

The simple answer is there is no ban of them but California does have strict dog chaining laws in place.

The law states that," no person shall tether, fasten, chain, tie, or restrain a dog, or cause a dog to be tethered, fastened, chained, tied, or restrained, to a dog house, tree, fence, or any other stationary object."

People are allowed, however, to tether, fasten, chain, or tie a dog, but it must be "no longer than is necessary for this person to complete a task that requires the dog to be restrained for a reasonable period."

Anybody who violates this section of the law could be guilty of a misdemeanor or infraction.

An infraction upon conviction could be a fine of up to $250 for each dog the infraction includes. A misdemeanor could include a fine of up to $1,000 for each dog, or possible imprisonment in a county jail for up to six months, or both.

Dogs are allowed under California law to be attached to a running line, pulley, or trolley system, but cannot be tethered to those by use of a choke or pinch collar.

Though chaining your dog is not banned in the state, if you're going to attach your dog to something, just be smart and follow the law because the consequences are not worth it.

© 2017 KXTV-TV