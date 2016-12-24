'Don't be this guy:' CHP finds driver using zip ties at chain control

At this point, you probably wouldn’t be faulted to think California Highway Patrol officers have seen just about all there is to see on our roadways, but even they get surprised still, from time to time. (Photo: California Highway Patrol -- Truckee)

At this point, you probably wouldn’t be faulted to think California Highway Patrol officers have seen just about all there is to see on our roadways, but even they get surprised still, from time to time.

Such was the case when officers monitoring chain control along a snowy Interstate 80 outside of Truckee came upon a car with zip ties for snow chains.

“Seriously, don’t be this guy,” CHP officials wrote on Facebook. “These will not suffice as traction control devices.”

While the devices may look like zip ties, they are actually a sanctioned snow traction device allowed in some states. Just not California, according to CHP officials.

“They are not legal in California,” officials pointed out in the post. “That’s the point of the post.”

