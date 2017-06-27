Dozens of earthquakes rattle Truckee area

As many as 28 small earthquakes shook the Truckee area Tuesday morning. (Photo: U.S. Geologic Survey)

The largest of which appears to have been a magnitude 3.9 earthquake and the smallest being less than 1.0, according to U.S. Geological Survey.

The quakes' epicenter appears to be about 20 miles north of Truckee, between Webber and Independence Lakes.

An ABC10 viewer living in the Tahoe Donner area said the jolts were sharp and the first few happened in a matter of minutes.

