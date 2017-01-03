Escaped inmate confesses to dealing drugs in prison

A man is back in jail after turning himself in, but according to deputies, he wasn’t doing so without a contingency plan. (Photo: El Dorado County Sherrif's Office)

A man is back in jail after turning himself in, but according to deputies, he wasn’t doing so without a contingency plan.

The inmate had other plans, according to El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The man told deputies he was turning himself in to finish his sentence, but then deputies reportedly found multiple baggies of methamphetamine and marijuana on him.

When asked why, the inmate reportedly told deputies he needed to make a living while in custody and intended to sell the drugs to the other inmates.

Copyright 2016 KXTV