Escaped inmate still on the run from San Joaquin County Jail

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for an inmate who escaped from the county’s Honor Farm jail on Friday.

Tremaine Stacy Norwood was being held on a burglary charge. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, he was also AB109 inmate. AB109, which went into effect in 2011, allowed for non-violent offenders to be held in county jails rather that state prisons.

Departing from protocol, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office has not yet posted a photo or description of Norwood. Law enforcement professionals tell ABC10 News that typically, agencies want to share photos as soon as escaped inmates are identified, so that the public can be on the lookout.

“I have never seen anything quite like this. I don’t understand what the end game is. It’s been over 48 hours. Usually you want to get that information out to the public as soon as possible. I can’t say what they’re plan is but it’s highly unusual. I’ve never seen anything like it,” former San Joaquin County correctional training officer Frank Gayaldo, Jr. told ABC10 News on Monday.

Gayaldo also said that the Honor Farm jail from which Norwood escaped needs additional security if it’s going to be used to house AB109 inmates.

“That facility has really never been hardened appropriately for that type of sophisticated inmate,” Gayaldo said.

In a chart Gayaldo shared with ABC10 News that he had received through a California Public Records Act request with San Joaquin County, the county said 37 inmates escaped from the county jail in 2012 – the year after AB109 was passed.

After the county spent more than $350,000 on security fencing, 12 inmates escaped in 2014. Fourteen additional inmates escaped the following year.

ABC10 News has reached out to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office for an interview.

