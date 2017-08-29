Evacuations ordered as crews battle fire in Butte County

File photo: WFMY News 2

Firefighters are battling an 80-acre fire about 25 miles northeast of Oroville in the small town of Forbestown in Butte County.

Evacuation orders have been issued to those living in the area of Lumpkin and Forbestown roads, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire is located near Ponderosa Way and Lumpkin Rd.

Butte County sheriff's deputies are working to establish a shelter for those impacted by the fire.

This is a developing story.

#PonderosaFire [update] near Ponderosa way and Lumpkin road, 2 miles NW of Forbestown (Butte County) is now 80 acres. Evacs in progress. pic.twitter.com/t1jDB2bUlX — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 29, 2017

