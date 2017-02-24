FAA: Hundreds of drone sightings in California

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: JOSH EDELSON, This content is subject to copyright.)

It probably wasn't a bird or a plane.

According to the latest Federal Aviation Administration data published Thursday, there were 473 drone sightings in California between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2016.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said reports of drone sightings, or Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), come from pilots. Of the 473, there was only one Sacramento drone sighting -- in September 2016. Stockton saw one drone sighting in August 2016.

"It’s not surprising that there are a significant number of pilot drone sighting reports in California," Gregor said. "We have a large population; good weather in much of the state for most of the year; and the approach and departure routes for many airports pass over urban areas."

The FAA's online drone registry has an educational component for drone operators. Moreover, the agency is also researching systems that could potentially detect drones flying around airports.

Take a look at where you might have seen a drone hovering across the state below:

