Family and police search for missing Ceres teen

Vanessa Zendejas, 13, last posted to social media stating she was going to meet someone for the first, according to Ceres police. She left her phone at home and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. (Photo: Ceres Police Department)

Family and law enforcement are asking for the public’s help finding a missing young teenager from Ceres.

Vanessa Zendejas, 13, last posted to social media stating she was going to meet someone for the first, according to Ceres police. That was three days ago. She left her phone at home and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police also note there have been recent reports indicating Zendejas has made threats to harm herself.

Zendejas has brown eyes, long, black, curly hair. She stands about five feet, one inch tall and weighs about 110 pounds, according to police.

If you see Vanessa or know of her whereabouts, police encourage you to call them at 209-538-5712.

