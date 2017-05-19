Family of woman hospitalized after eating gas station nacho cheese staying hopeful

Thinkstock (Photo: McCown, Kellie)

Lavinia Kelly is one of several people hospitalized after contracting botulism, a rare food poisoning, a few weeks ago after eating nacho cheese from a gas station.

Kelly's mom said her daughter is having trouble speaking and is only able to move her lips. She is starting to open her eyes.

Her three children were in the hospital Wednesday for her 33rd birthday.

Her family doesn't know when she will be able to get out of the hospital.

Her family said the doctor's say she will take a year to recover.

Officials connected the botulism cases to Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station in Walnut Grove.



© 2017 KXTV-TV