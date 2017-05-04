Family removed from Delta flight over child's seat

A Southern California was removed from an overbooked Delta flight after they refused to surrender a seat their young son was using. (Photo: Brian S via YouTube)

A Southern California was removed from an overbooked Delta flight after they refused to surrender a seat their young son was using.

ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles reports the Schear family was flying from Hawaii back to LA when airline staff asked them to give up the seat their 2-year-old boy was using and to carry their son on their laps for the duration of the flight.

When the family refused, an argument ensued with staff, ABC7 reports.

One of the Schears filmed the altercation between the husband and the airline staff, which quickly gathered views on YouTube.

“You’re saying you’re going to give that away to someone else when I paid for that seat?” said the husband to an airline employee. “That’s not right.”

Eventually the husband agreed to surrender the seat and hold the infant boy in his lap for the flight, but by that time staff told the family they would have to leave.

The family told ABC7 they and their two toddlers were forced to book a hotel room at the last minute, costing the family $2,000 for another flight next day.

ABC7 reports it reached out to Delta for a comment, but had not heard back at the time of its report. The Schear family told ABC7 the airline reached out to them after the incident to find out more about what happened.

