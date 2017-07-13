Fatal plane crash claims one, injures two

(Photo credit: KGO)

At least one person has died and two other people were injured following a plane crash in Sonoma Thursday afternoon, according to ABC7 in the Bay Area.

The single-engine Cirus SR-22 plane, which had four occupants, crashed at 258 San Luis Road.

The condition of the fourth person involved is unknown at this time, KGO reports.

It is unclear at this time why the plane crashed.

