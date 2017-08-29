FEMA sending more local help to Houston

(Photo: Anthony Cave)

ABC10 caught up with a local Federal Emergency Management Agency official headed to Houston tomorrow to help other agencies in responding to Hurricane Harvey.

FEMA's regional office for California is based in Oakland.

Zullyvette Feliciano is a mass care program specialist in that office. She stressed the importance of a family plan and supplies.

Feliciano is used to traveling, having responded to Hurricane Matthew in North Carolina last year. And this Houston trip may not be a short one for her.

"I'm not too sure, maybe 30 days or more," said Feliciano. "As long as there is a need, and I'm ultimately there to help another region."

FEMA already sent their national, Sacramento-based Incident Management Assistance Team, made up of 34 people, to Texas last week.

Harvey, now a tropical storm, is expected to bring additional rainfall to the upper Texas coast and Louisiana.

