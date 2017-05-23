FEMA talks Northern California responses

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images (Photo: Bruce Bennett, 2012 Getty Images)

Between the rainy season, Oroville and now the threat of wildfires, the Federal Emergency Management Agency remains busy in Northern California.

FEMA officials were in Sacramento County Tuesday morning presenting a plaque to the county for its new Class 2 rating.

You might remember, the agency's Class 2 community rating for the county, which is based on a number of factors including how prepared a community is for a flood, will lower flood insurance rates.

Residents should see savings of more than $400 annually.

Gregor Blackburn, a branch chief focused on floodplain management and insurance in FEMA's regional office in Oakland, said rain and flooding doesn't follow a particular schedule.

"It doesn't have to be a named, big event that's going to happen," Blackburn said. "The rains can happen anytime."

The agency is "looking down the calendar" at potential emergency responses in our state.

Blackburn noted that the wet weather in January through March causes grasses to grow, which may translate into a busy wildfire season.

