FEMA working alongside state officials on Oroville spillway response

Photo by Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources via Getty Images (Photo: Handout, 2017 California Department of Water Resources)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency activated its Regional Response Coordination Center Sunday in response to the Oroville spillway situation.

According to FEMA spokeswoman Mary Simms, 101 federal responders are spread out across the region. The agency is also providing bottles of water and blankets at Chico Muncipal Airport.

Simms said it is too early to speculate on whether FEMA will need additional responders over the coming days.

"We’re certainly being prepared and scaling up as we see necessary," she said.

