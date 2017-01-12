Fiat Chrysler cited by state, feds for alleged emissions violations

Robots handle parts for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at the FCA Sterling Stamping Plant August 26, 2016 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images (Photo: Bill Pugliano, 2016 Getty Images)

Both the Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board cited Fiat Chrysler Thursday for allegedly violating air quality regulations.

The agencies found auxiliary emissions control devices, which increase emissions, in 2014 through 2016 model year Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 pickup trucks.

More than 14,000 of these diesel engine vehicles were estimated to be sold in-state.

The devices are allowed under certain circumstances to prevent engine damage situations such as extreme heat or hauling a heavy load up a mountain.

"But the company has to tell us they’re there and explain why the device is necessary, how it works and why it must work the way it’s designed," state Air Resources Board spokesman Dave Clegern said. "We’re expecting to hear more from the company in the next 30 days."

Fiat Chrysler could face billions of dollars in fines if found to be in violation of the Clean Air Act.

In a presser Thursday, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said the company will respond "vigorously" to the EPA's violation notice.

"We'll work with the new administration to try and get this issue behind us, but I think to be perfectly honest I think it's been blown out of proportion," he said.

