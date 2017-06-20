Flex Alert issued statewide for California

Flex Alert logo (Photo: California ISO)

Californians are dealing with record-breaking heat this week, but that doesn't mean you should go cranking up the air conditioner.

A voluntary electricity conservation alert has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday across the state, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. During that time, the California Independent System Operator is urging consumers to help avoid power outages by turning off all unnecessary lights or major appliances. Air conditioners should be set to 78 degrees or higher.

"During times of high temperatures, demand on the power grid can be strained, as air conditioner use increases," California ISO said in a statement. The agency issues Flex Alerts when California's electricity grid is under stress because of generation or transmission outage, or from persistent hot temperatures.

Conservation tips from California ISO:

Set thermostat at 78° or higher and turn off, if away

Cool with fans and draw drapes

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

Use major appliances in morning or late evening

