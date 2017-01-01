From Tatooine to tattooing: 'Star Wars' tats take off in Vacaville

Credit: Matt Robinson/Anchor Tattoo

The latest “Star Wars” installment has been in theaters for less than a month, but Vacaville tattoo artist Matt Robinson has already done a couple “Rogue One” tattoos.

Give it some time, and there will probably be more than a few of Robinson’s death troopers gracing people’s arms.

In total, Robinson estimates that he’s done at least 100 “Star Wars” tattoos.

“I did a BB-8 pretty much when the concept came out … you couldn’t even really see the whole body,” Robinson said. This does a good job summing up the fervor of the movies’ die-hard fans.

Robinson works out of Anchor Tattoo in Vacaville.

“We’re turning this shop into a nerd house,” Robinson said.

Since the “Star Wars” movies are such an enormous cultural touchstone, it makes sense to Robinson that people would seek out tattoos of Princess Leia and Yoda.

“If you get a tattoo, even if you don’t like it later, it’s still a part of your life,” Robinson said.

Christian Taillant, who has a Robinson-designed Darth Vader tattoo on his hand, explained what the character means to him.

“He starts out a good guy, loses his way and finds his way back to where he needed to be. I think a lot of people can relate to that,” Taillant said.

Robinson hopes more potential clients will find something to relate to in the movies. On his Instagram account on Thursday, he posted a sketch of Princess Leia that he was hoping to tattoo on someone soon.

