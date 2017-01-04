Full closures uncommon for I-80

This rest stop along Interstate 80 in the Sierra had been cleared of snow 15 minutes earlier on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 11, 2014. (Photo: Nick Monacelli, News10/KXTV)

Interstate 80 can be very dangerous in winter weather.

Caltrans crews shut down both eastbound and westbound I-80 earlier today near Donner Summit due to severe weather.

During a drought, full closures are not common, said Liza Whitmore, spokesperson for Caltrans.

"Caltrans staff at the Kingvale Maintenance Station (“Sierra Snowfighters” crews) say today’s occurrence is the first time this winter season such a closure was required. Last year, the ‘zero-visibility’ closure was during the nighttime and was a single closure." Whitmore said in an email to ABC10.

There were no complete interstate closures such as the one that occurred today from November 2011 to April 2015, according to Caltrans data.

When strong winter snowstorms combine with high winds, they can create 'white-out' conditions where the white, snow-covered roadway is the same color as the snowfall. This makes it hard for drivers to see very far in front of their vehicle or to be able to distinguish where the roadway begins or ends, according to Whitmore. The zero-visibility conditions can be extremely dangerous.

"Caltrans constantly monitors visibility conditions during winter storms and regrets having to completely close the Interstate as we did this morning. However, motorist safety is our top priority and white-out conditions are taken very seriously." Whitmore said via email.

Copyright 2016 KXTV