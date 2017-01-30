Golden State Warriors' coach calls Trump's travel ban 'a horrible idea'

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks to Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during their game against the Detroit Pistons at ORACLE Arena on January 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed dismay over President Donald Trump's executive order that bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States.



Kerr spoke about the administration's travel ban following a 113-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, calling it a "horrible idea."



"As someone whose family member was a victim of terrorism, having lost my father, if we're trying to combat terrorism by banishing people from coming to this country, by really going against the principals of what our country's about and creating fear, it's the wrong way to go about it," Kerr said. "If anything, we could be breeding anger and terror.



"I think it's shocking. I think it's a horrible idea. I feel for all the people who are affected. Families are being torn apart and I worry in the big picture what this means to the security of the world."



Malcolm Kerr was murdered while he was the American University president in Beirut when Steve Kerr was 18 and a freshman at the University of Arizona.

