Good Samaritans rescue elderly driver, wife from incoming train

Fairfield firefighters are crediting the heads-up work of good Samaritans with rescuing an elderly driver and his wife when his car came into the path of incoming train Wednesday night.

Crews found the driver and his wife on the train tracks after he mistook them for Vanden Road, firefighters said, causing the car to become stuck.

Luckily, the good Samaritans saw what happened and were able to safely remove the driver and his wife before the train collided with the car.

There were no injuries reported.

