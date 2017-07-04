GOP health care bill could cost California billions

(Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thomas Northcut)

Early analysis from the state's Department of Health Care Services shows that the GOP's health care bill could cost California billions of dollars.

Costs would eventually balloon to $30 billion annually by 2027.

"California would not able to absorb a cost shift of this size," said Scott Graves, director of research at the nonpartisan California Budget & Policy Center.

Graves said the legislation would also be a "wrecking ball" to Medicaid -- California calls it Medi-Cal -- because of the cuts in federal funding.

The U.S. Senate may vote on the health care bill once they return from July 4th recess next week. But, an Affordable Care Act repeal, even without a replacement, is also a possibility.

President Donald Trump floated the idea on Twitter last week:

If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV