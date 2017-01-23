Gov. Brown declares state of emergency following severe winter storms

Governor Jerry Brown (Photo: AP)

California Gov. Jerry Brown declares a state of emergency in counties throughout California, according to a press release from his office.

Brown issued two state of emergency proclamations on Monday to secure funding for communities throughout California and help respond and recover from the severe winters storms that have hit the state.

These storms from Northern, Central and Southern California have caused a variety of issues like flooding, mudslides, trees falling, debris, damage to roads, streets and highways causing potholes and etc.

According to the press release here's the list of counties involved: Alameda, Alpine, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo, Yuba and Del Norte.

.@JerryBrownGov declares State of Emergency in counties across California following severe winter storms: https://t.co/vvtZghCYhw — Gov. Brown Press Ofc (@GovPressOffice) January 24, 2017

Copyright 2016 KXTV