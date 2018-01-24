Gov. Brown to UC Regents: 'Reject' tuition hike

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2013 Getty Images)

Gov. Jerry Brown wants University of California's Board of Regents to "reject" a proposed 2.7 percent tuition hike.

He sent a letter to the board Wednesday, noting that state support for the UC system has "grown by $1.2 billion since 2012."

"I urge you to focus on reducing the system's cost structures rather than increasing the financial burden on students," wrote Brown.

UC's Board of Regents is expected to vote on the tuition hike -- $342 for the 2018-19 academic year -- around 4 p.m. in San Francisco Wednesday.

Here is Gov. Brown's full letter to the board:

