Gov. Jerry Brown requests Presidential Major Disater Declaration for state

Governor Jerry Brown (Photo: AP)

California Governor Jerry Brown has issued a Presidential Major Disater Declaration request for the state to help bolster ongoing state and local recovery efforts due to January's storms, according to a press release today.

The storms caused many problems like flooding, mudslides, erosions, power outages, and damages to infrastructure across the state.

Today, Gov. Brown also issued an executive order that adds the counties of Amador, Mono and Riverside to the previous other 49 counties who were already in the emergency proclamation during last month's storms.

The order does also authorize state funding through the California Disaster Assistance Act for 34 counties who've been impacted by the on-going storms.

Copyright 2017 KXTV