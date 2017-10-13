Governor OKs open-carry gun restriction, vetoes second bill

California Gov. Jerry Brown speaks during a bill signing event at the Leland Stanford Mansion on May 19, 2015 in Sacramento, California. Gov. Brown signed a first-of-its-kind agreement with leaders from 11 states and international provinces to limit the increase in global average temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed into law a bill further restricting the open carrying of firearms in California.



The governor said Friday that AB7 closes what he calls a narrow loophole in California's existing restrictions.



The measure doesn't ban hunting or shooting in most rural areas. It does make it a misdemeanor to openly carry a rifle or shotgun in unincorporated areas where county supervisors have made it illegal to fire a weapon.



Most counties don't have such bans, and the ban won't affect most areas where shooting is currently allowed.



The governor vetoed a second bill that would have required more security at gun stores.



Gun advocates praised Brown for vetoing SB464 but criticized the open carry bill as another infringement on law-abiding gun owners.

