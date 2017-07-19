Halloween Time at Disneyland resort expands into Disney California Adventure

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, actor Alfonso Ribeiro celebrates Halloween Time with Minnie Mouse at Disneyland on September 30, 2014 in Anaheim, California. (Photo: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney Parks via Getty Images, 2014 Disney Parks)

Are you ready for Halloween in 2017? Well, you should be with Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort expanding into Disney California Adventure Park.

This year, the expansion will go from Friday Sep. 15 through Tuesday Oct. 31 showcasing features like Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park, which will transform for the first time with a special Haul-O-Ween makeover.

Two Cars Land area attractions will be undergoing a makeover too: Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree will turn into the Graveyard JamBOOree, and Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters will become Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween, according to a Disney press release.

Mickey's Halloween Party at Disney California Adventure will feature a pre-party mix-in.

A ticket to Mickey’s Halloween Party allows guests to visit both parks three hours prior to the beginning of the Disneyland celebration.

Also at Disneyland, expect popular attractions like the Haunted Mansion Holiday, Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy and the Pumpkin Festival on Main Street.

Annual pass holders, Disney Vacation Club members and Disney Visa Card holders can get their tickets to Mickey’s Halloween Party on July 17. General public can start getting tickets on July 24.

