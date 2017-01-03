Hatch Watch 2017: How long does it take to hatch an eagle?

(Pritchett real estate)

An American Bald Eagle hatch in Southwest Florida is catching the eye of millions on social media.

Two eagle eggs were laid on November 22 and 25 in Naples, Florida. One of the eggs hatched a baby eagle on New Year’s Eve but the second egg has not.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is being shared all over the nation and is streaming live here.

Some followers to the ABC10 Facebook page have had several questions about the Eagle’s so we took to the experts for answers. We spoke with Zookeper Sam Curtis with the Sacramento Zoo about the process.

