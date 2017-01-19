Health insurance deadlines looming

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images (Photo: David McNew, 2013 Getty Images)

The clock is ticking for those still without health insurance.

Covered California's deadline for coverage starting Feb. 1 is Jan. 20. And beyond that, Jan. 31 is the deadline for coverage starting March 1.

"January 31 is the deadline so those that do not have coverage by then are out of luck for the remainder of the year unless they have a qualifying life event that makes them qualify for special enrollment," Covered California spokesman Roy Kennedy said.

Special enrollment would apply to someone who loses health insurance through their job, for example.

And even those who meet the Jan. 31 deadline -- because coverage would start March 1 -- could be subject to a tax penalty for not having insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The penalty is 2.5 percent of one's household income or $695 per adult ($347.50 per child), whichever is higher.

Kennedy said the penalty would be pro-rated for two months.

As for Congressional steps to repeal ACA, it's still business as usual for Covered California.

"We’re just working within the current framework of the law," Kennedy said.

