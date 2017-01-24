Here's how to win free Chipotle guacamole and chips

The Chipotle logo (Photo: Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Chipotle is giving away free chips and guacamole with the purchase of an entrée. Customers only have to win an online game to receive the promotion.

The game requires customers to play three rounds in which they have to “crush as man y Chipotle guac ingredients” as they can to make a batch of guacamole.

Achieve “MVP status” by making a full batch in each round and win, but don’t add the wrong ingredients. Each incorrect ingredient will costs players a point.

But don’t worry, players can play as many times as they like until they win.

Check out the game here.

