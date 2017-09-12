How close is California to becoming a sanctuary state?

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images (Photo: John Moore, 2015 Getty Images)

A crucial vote expected in the state Assembly this week could determine whether California ultimately becomes a sanctuary state.

Amendments added to the legislation, SB 54, Monday night are the result of negotiations between state Senate Leader Kevin de León and Gov. Jerry Brown.

"This bill protects public safety and people who come to California to work hard and make this state a better place," Brown said Monday.

Early pushback on the bill included whether it would lead to the release of dangerous criminals.

Anyway, here are some of the main takeaways:

Law enforcement agencies, including school police, cannot use resources to detain people for immigration enforcement purposes. That includes inquiring about someone's immigration status and detaining someone based on a hold request from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



Schools, hospitals, public libraries and courthouses would be "safe zones" for California residents, regardless of their immigration status.



Immigrants can only be transferred to ICE with a criminal conviction. However, ICE can be notified if an immigrant was arrested, even if they weren't convicted, for a serious crime, including rape, child abuse and gang-related offenses.

Lawmakers have until Friday, before they go on recess until January 2018, to pass bills for Gov. Brown to sign. SB 54 already passed in the state Senate back in April.

