How will California use Volkswagen's settlement money?

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2016 Getty Images)

California stands to gain more than $1 billion from Volkswagen after the company admitted it altered emissions in its vehicles.

But, how will the state actually use the money?

Here's what we know so far:

More than $40 million will be for mitigation. Another $25 million will involve a rebate program, where folks in disadvantaged communities can apply for a rebate towards the purchase of a newer, cleaner car.

David Clegern, a spokesman with the state's Air Resources Board, said details are still being hashed out, including a plan for the rest of the settlement money, but that Volkswagen is getting serious with its emissions.

"Overall, we're hopeful that this will all add up to a kind of transformative change for the automobile industry in California," Clegern said.

Volkswagen is also working on three, new zero-emission vehicles in the state before 2020.

A federal judge approved a $14.7 billion settlement concerning Volkswagen and its emissions in October 2016.

© 2017 KXTV-TV