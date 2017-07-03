Hundreds volunteer to search for missing 5-year-old in El Dorado County

Search teams from several agencies assisted in the rescue of a 5-year-old boy that went missing during a weekend camping trip in El Dorado County. (Photo: El Dorado Sheriff's Office)

Search teams from several agencies assisted in the rescue of a 5-year-old boy that went missing during a weekend camping trip in El Dorado County.

El Dorado County sheriff’s investigators were initially brought to a camp site Saturday after two young boys, ages 4 and 5, were reported missing after they were last seen riding away on quad motorcycles.

The 4-year-old was immediately located, deputies said, but the search for the 5-year-old continued through the night.

The search team grew to more than 100 volunteers from the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, National Guard, US Air Force, US Coast Guard and the Red Cross. Air support, K9 crews and ground searchers worked through the night to locate the child.

Around 7:30 Sunday morning, the boy was found unharmed and in high spirits.

The 5-year-old told searchers he had ridden his quad until it was out of gas then began to follow his tire tracks back toward his camp. When he got tired, he fell asleep under some trees, using a rock as a pillow.

